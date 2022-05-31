FEATURE: Auto parts maker devises guard to protect doctors from radiation

Newsfrom Japan

An auto parts maker has developed a protective guard that drastically reduces medical doctors' exposure to radiation during cardiac catheterization surgeries, using its molding technology. MS Group Co. in Kiyosu, Aichi Prefecture, produces weatherstripping for automotive door windows and edge seals. But Kunihiro Sakoda, 43, the president of the company who also works as a cardiologist, has been pursuing how to contribute to medical care with his company's manufacturing technology. MS started a joint development project with doctors who asked Sakoda at the end of 2020 about how to protect pregn...