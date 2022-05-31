Baseball: Cubs' Suzuki placed on injured list with sprained finger

Newsfrom Japan

Chicago Cubs rookie outfielder Seiya Suzuki was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a sprained left ring finger. Suzuki, the Cubs' regular right fielder, sustained his injury stealing second base and jamming his left hand on the bag Thursday in Cincinnati. He left the game early and has not played since. The Cubs made the move, retroactive to last Friday, prior to the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. The 27-year-old Japanese started his Major League Baseball career this season, after nine seasons with the Hiroshima Carp in the Japan...