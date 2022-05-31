Tokyo stocks slightly higher in morning as Shanghai lockdown to end

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were slightly higher Tuesday morning on hopes for a recovery of the Chinese economy after Shanghai's municipal government said it will lift its COVID-19 lockdown, although gains were capped by profit-taking a day after the Nikkei index surged to a one-month high. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 34.71 points, or 0.13 percent, from Monday to 27,404.14. The broader Topix index was up 1.11 points, or 0.06 percent, at 1,923.55. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by mining, insurance, and oil and coal product issues.