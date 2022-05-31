Japan test tour by 4 Thai people canceled after COVID infection

Newsfrom Japan

A test tour for inbound travelers in Japan has been canceled after one of four Thais taking part tested positive for the coronavirus, Japan's tourism agency has said. The traveler was in the southwestern prefecture of Oita when his or her infection was confirmed Monday. The three other participants were deemed close contacts but have all tested negative. They are currently isolating at a hotel, the agency said. The route of infection is unknown. The infected traveler complained of a sore throat Monday morning and tested positive following an antigen test at a medical institution. The result wa...