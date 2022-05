Newsfrom Japan

A Japanese court ordered on Tuesday a nuclear power plant in Hokkaido to remain halted as requested by over 1,000 plaintiffs for safety concerns, in a rare decision handed down in the midst of an operator seeking permission from authorities to restart the plant. The Sapporo District Court ruled Hokkaido Electric Power Co. not resume operations at all three reactors at its Tomari nuclear plant. The three went offline as part of regular inspections.