Tokyo stocks end lower as gains locked in after Nikkei's surge

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended slightly lower Tuesday as investors locked in gains after the Nikkei index surged to a one-month high the previous day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 89.63 points, or 0.33 percent, from Monday at 27,279.80. The broader Topix index finished 9.77 points, or 0.51 percent, lower at 1,912.67. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by marine transportation, real estate and air transportation issues.