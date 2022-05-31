No survivors in small plane crash in Nepal

Newsfrom Japan

Rescuers on Tuesday morning recovered the body of the last missing person aboard a small plane that crashed in Nepal's Mustang district, officials said, confirming all passengers and crew died in the crash. The Tara Air plane that crashed Sunday as it was flying from the resort town of Pokhara to Jomsom, a gateway to trekkers and pilgrims, was carrying 22 people including 19 passengers -- 13 Nepalis, two Germans and four Indians -- and was crewed by three Nepalis. Searchers were able to locate the crash site Monday morning after failing to do so the previous day. Deo Chandra Lal Karna, an avia...