Record-low 90,300 Japan visas issued in 2021 due to pandemic

Japan issued 90,306 visas to foreign nationals in 2021, marking the lowest figure since comparable records were made available in 1999, due to pandemic-related travel restrictions, the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday. The figure, down from a record-high 8.28 million in the pre-pandemic year of 2019, surpassed the previous record low of 1.12 million in 2020 by 92 percent, the ministry said, as the global spread of the coronavirus led the government to intensify border restrictions on overseas arrivals. Of total visas granted in 2021, Vietnam accounted for the most at 15,434, or 17 percent, follow...