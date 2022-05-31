Hitachi eases mask guidelines at workplaces

Newsfrom Japan

Hitachi Ltd. said Tuesday its employees can take their face masks off providing they are not conversing and social distancing is practiced at work, easing its mask guidelines in line with the view of the Japanese health ministry. The move at the country's industrial conglomerate covering around 150,000 employees in some 160 companies under its wing comes after the ministry said earlier this month that people do not have to wear face masks under certain conditions outdoors and indoors. Hitachi had recommended its employees to wear masks at all times. But the company's new standard does not requ...