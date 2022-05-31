Japan to draw up 5-yr plan to promote startups for innovation

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government will draw up a five-year plan by the end of this year to support startups and eyes increasing investments for their promotion by 10 times as part of its innovation drive, a draft growth strategy by a Cabinet task force showed Tuesday. The task force discussing how to realize a new form of capitalism, a concept advocated by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for a fairer wealth distribution, will consider 14 measures including expanding investments to venture capital firms such as through state-owned Japan Investment Corp., according to the draft. It will also consider a way o...