Baseball: Hawks get past Giants bullpen, seize 1st place in PL

Newsfrom Japan

Kenji Akashi hit a tie-breaking eighth-inning pinch-hit RBI triple as the SoftBank Hawks came from a run down in a 3-1 interleague win over the Yomiuri Giants that lifted them into first place in the Pacific League on Tuesday. The Giants' loss at Tokyo Dome dropped them three games back behind the Central League-leading Yakult Swallows, 1-0 winners over the Lotte Marines. The Giants got six scoreless innings from Matt Andriese in his Japan debut, and Adam Walker's ninth home run, in the first off Hawks starter Shuta Ishikawa, who went 5-2/3 innings and left trailing 1-0. Alfredo Despaigne's on...