Japan expands daily arrival cap to 20,000 as COVID fears recede

Newsfrom Japan

Japan doubled the cap on daily arrivals to the country to 20,000 from Wednesday as it continues to ease its COVID-19 border controls amid receding worries about the pandemic. The country also exempted people from isolation and COVID-19 testing upon entry when they come from 98 countries and regions presenting the lowest risk of infection, including the United States, Britain, China and South Korea. This means some 80 percent of the entrants are exempted. The move came as Japan seeks to realize smooth entry of foreign visitors matching those of other Group of Seven major developed nations after...