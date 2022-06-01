Tokyo stocks open higher on buying in exporters after yen weakens

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher Wednesday as exporters were bought after the yen weakened overnight against the U.S. dollar. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 106.06 points, or 0.39 percent, from Tuesday to 27,385.86. The broader Topix index was up 14.23 points, or 0.74 percent, at 1,926.90. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by insurance, marine transportation and transportation equipment issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 128.74-77 yen compared with 128.66-76 yen in New York and 127.75-76 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The euro wa...