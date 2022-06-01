Baseball: Cubs' Suzuki frustrated with 1st trip to injured list

Newsfrom Japan

Chicago Cubs rookie Seiya Suzuki's hot start to his MLB career has been derailed by a finger injury, but the slugging outfielder said Tuesday he will aim to miss as few games as possible and return better for the break. Suzuki jammed his left ring finger sliding into second base in the third inning of Thursday's game in Cincinnati and left the game an inning later. He was diagnosed with a finger sprain and placed on the 10-day injured list, dated back to Friday. "This is the last thing I wanted but it can't be helped. I hope to use this break wisely," Suzuki said. "The good news is, despite th...