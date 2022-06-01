Shanghai lifts 2-month-long lockdown, public transportation resumes

Newsfrom Japan

Shanghai lifted its two-month-long lockdown Wednesday, allowing around 90 percent of its citizens to leave home and resuming public transport. China's financial and commercial hub with a population of about 25 million entered a phased lockdown March 28 amid the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus. Despite the ending of lockdown, however, residents are required to have a certificate showing a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours to enter public places, while areas where infection cases have been confirmed or which are expected to remain vulnerable to COVI...