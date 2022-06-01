Shanghai lifts 2-month-long lockdown, public transportation resumes

Politics Economy Society

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Shanghai lifted its two-month-long lockdown Wednesday, allowing around 90 percent of its citizens to leave home and resuming public transport. China's financial and commercial hub with a population of about 25 million entered a phased lockdown March 28 amid the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus. Despite the ending of lockdown, however, residents are required to have a certificate showing a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours to enter public places, while areas where infection cases have been confirmed or which are expected to remain vulnerable to COVI...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Society Asia