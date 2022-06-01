Tokyo shares rise in morning as yen weakening boosts exporter issues

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Wednesday morning as the yen's weakening against the U.S. dollar prompted investors to snap up export-oriented issues. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 192.69 points, or 0.71 percent, from Tuesday to 27,472.49. The broader Topix index was up 24.94 points, or 1.30 percent, at 1,937.61. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by transportation equipment, farm and fishery, and insurance issues.