Baseball: Ohtani goes 1-for-4, Angels lose season-worst 6 straight

Shohei Ohtani went 1-for-4 on Tuesday as the New York Yankees improved their Major League Baseball-leading record to 34-15 and sent the Los Angeles Angels to their season-worst sixth straight loss. The Angels were defeated, 9-1, before a crowd of 31,242 in Yankee Stadium, managing only one run and four hits in seven innings off Yankees left-hander Jordan Montgomery (1-1). Noah Syndergaard (4-3) was roughed up for five runs and seven hits in 2-1/3 innings. Ohtani, who is scheduled to make his next pitching start in the series finale on Thursday, doubled to deep right in the sixth for one of tho...
