Nikkei index hits 6-week high as weak yen boosts exporters

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher Wednesday, with the Nikkei index hitting a six-week high on advances by export-oriented issues after the yen weakened against the U.S. dollar. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 178.09 points, or 0.65 percent, from Tuesday at 27,457.89, its highest level since April 21. The broader Topix index finished 25.97 points, or 1.36 percent higher at 1,938.64. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by transportation equipment, farm and fishery, and marine transportation issues.