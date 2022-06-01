Uniqlo chief regains spot as Japan's richest but wealth down sharply

Newsfrom Japan

Tadashi Yanai, founder and chief of Japanese clothing retail chain Uniqlo, has regained his title as the richest person in Japan even as a global economic slowdown has eroded his wealth sharply, according to international business magazine Forbes Asia's latest list of the 50 richest people in Japan. The founder and president of Fast Retailing Co., the operator of the casual clothing chain, saw his wealth fall by 44 percent to $23.6 billion, hit by a slowdown in sales in the domestic market and China, Forbes said. The sharp drop in the value of his assets is part of a broader trend that has see...