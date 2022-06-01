Japan's FY 2021 tax revenue to hit record high above 65 tril. yen

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's tax revenue in fiscal 2021 is likely to surpass 65 trillion yen ($502 billion) for a record high as revenues from corporate and other key taxes are expected to expand amid the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, government sources said Wednesday. While corporate tax revenue for the year that ended March has so far increased 20 percent from a year earlier, income tax and consumption tax are also forecast to grow and boost the overall revenue to mark a record for the second straight year. The fiscal 2021 tax revenue is seen to top the government projection of 63.88 trillion ...