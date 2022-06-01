Japan to cover 99.9% of households by fiber-optic networks in 2028

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will aim for high-speed fiber-optic networks to cover 99.9 percent of households before the fiscal year to March 2028 ends, a government policy showed Wednesday. The plan is a key pillar of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's vision to ensure not just major cities but also regional areas can have smooth access to digital services in everyday life. Japan has been seen as a laggard in digital transformation globally and the COVID-19 pandemic made the contrast clearer. Other targets in the policy include increasing the number of people who have expertise in digitalization, such as data scientist...