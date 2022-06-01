U.S., Taiwan launch initiative outside new regional economic framework

Newsfrom Japan

The United States and Taiwan launched a new initiative to deepen trade ties on Wednesday, following the self-ruled island's exclusion from the recently launched U.S.-led economic framework for the Indo-Pacific. Discussions for the U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade, which will address issues including customs procedures and digital economy practices, could lead to "agreements with high standard commitments," according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. The first meeting under the initiative is expected to be held later in June in Washington, it said. The agreement follow...