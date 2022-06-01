Baseball: Higashihama pitches Hawks' to franchise's 5,500th win

Newsfrom Japan

Nao Higashihama, who threw a no-hitter last month, was a strike-throwing machine again Wednesday as he pitched the SoftBank Hawks to the franchise's 5,500th win, a 6-3 interleague victory over the Yomiuri Giants. Higashihama (5-1) rarely fell behind in counts and walked none but allowed three solo home runs in his seven innings for the Pacific League leaders. "My thoughts were all about keeping our opponents scoreless until my teammates scored," Higashihama said. "To that end, I just took it one inning at a time." "I'm so grateful for my teammates' run support that got me the win. I allowed th...