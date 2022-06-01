Japan, France vow to closely cooperate over Ukraine, Indo-Pacific

Newsfrom Japan

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and French Emmanuel Macron agreed Wednesday to closely coordinate their responses to Russia's aggression in Ukraine and assistance to the war-torn country. Kishida told Macron during their phone talks that attaches great importance to Japan-French cooperation in safeguarding the rules-based international order undermined by Russia's war in Ukraine and realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry. The roughly 25-minute conversation was the first since Macron was re-elected as president in April. Kishida hailed bilateral relation...