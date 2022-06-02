Tokyo stocks open lower after Wall St. falls on Fed tightening woes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Thursday as sentiment was dented by an overnight fall on Wall Street on rekindled concern over the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary tightening plans in response to high inflation. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 156.72 points, or 0.57 percent, from Wednesday to 27,301.17. The broader Topix index was down 14.12 points, or 0.73 percent, at 1,924.52. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by precision instrument, mining and service issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 130.11-14 yen compared with 130.11-21 y...