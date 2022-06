Newsfrom Japan

Shimane Prefecture in western Japan approved Thursday a plan to restart a nuclear reactor that has remained idle in its capital following the 2011 Fukushima disaster. In a prefectural assembly session, Gov. Tatsuya Maruyama announced his decision regarding the No. 2 unit at Chugoku Electric Power Co.'s Shimane nuclear plant in Matsue. The company is seeking to restart the reactor as early as 2023.