Baseball: Padres' Darvish allows 5 runs, takes loss

San Diego Padres right-hander Yu Darvish delivered a subpar pitching effort Wednesday and was tagged with his third loss of the season in the team's 5-2 defeat to the St. Louis Cardinals. In the series finale at Busch Stadium, Darvish (4-3) gave up five runs on seven hits, including a tie-breaking two-run homer to Nolan Arenado in the sixth, and two walks with four strikeouts in 7-2/3 innings, his longest outing of 2022. St. Louis starter Dakota Hudson (4-2) set down 18 straight batters at one point on the way to helping his team to a huge three-game sweep. "My pitching wasn't bad. But they ca...