Tokyo stocks fall with investors wary of tighter U.S. monetary policy

Tokyo stocks were lower Thursday morning as investor sentiment was dented by an overnight fall on Wall Street on rekindled concern over the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary tightening plans in response to high inflation. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 46.31 points, or 0.17 percent, from Wednesday to 27,411.58. The broader Topix index was down 10.52 points, or 0.54 percent, at 1,928.12. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by mining, pharmaceutical, and precision instrument issues.