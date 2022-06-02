Tennis: Shibahara, Koolhof advance to French Open mixed doubles final

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Ena Shibahara and Dutchman Wesley Koolhof beat Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada and John Peers of Australia 6-3, 6-4 in the French Open mixed doubles semifinals on Wednesday. The second seeds' 68-minute, straight-sets victory on Court Suzanne-Lenglen marks the first time in 25 years a mixed doubles team featuring a Japanese player has reached the final at Roland Garros. The last mixed team to accomplish the feat was Japan's Rika Hiraki and her Indian partner Mahesh Bhupathi, who went on to win the title. It happened one year before Shibahara was born. "I heard that and thought 'wow, good j...