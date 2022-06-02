Baseball: WBC manager Kuriyama brings new look to Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Samurai Japan manager Hideki Kuriyama marks a transition in national team leaders due to his established willingness to go beyond the orthodoxy that holds great sway over the game in Japan. Kuriyama was hired to manage at next March's World Baseball Classic and hopefully guide Japan to its first title since winning the first two WBCs in 2006 and 2009. His appointment represents a fusion between the national team's first trend, to rely on experienced managers from 2006 to 2013, and its second to go for new ideas from managers with little or no experience. After 10 years at the helm of the Pacif...