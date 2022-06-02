Toshiba gets 8 proposals for privatization from potential partners

Newsfrom Japan

Toshiba Corp. said Thursday it has received 10 business strategy proposals from potential partners, eight of which recommend that the Japanese conglomerate go private to raise its corporate value. The remaining two offers for Toshiba were capital and business alliances under which shares of the troubled technology giant with a nearly 150-year history would continue to be listed. Toshiba did not release the names of the potential partners, which submitted their initial non-binding proposals by the deadline on Monday. Toshiba has been facing pressure from shareholders, especially foreign activis...