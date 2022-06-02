China's premier seeks export growth amid weak economy under COVID-19

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has urged government officials to take steps to expand exports, as the world's second-biggest economy has become sluggish due largely to its radical "zero-COVID" policy, sources close to the matter said Thursday. While China put emphasis on shoring up domestic demand in its five-year economic plan through 2025 with its prolonged trade dispute with the United States weighing on exports, it has apparently reversed course against a backdrop of a severe economic downturn. As the all-encompassing COVID-19 constraints imposed by President Xi Jinping's leadership have dealt...
Kyodo News

Kyodo News Asia