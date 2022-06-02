China voices opposition to new trade initiative by U.S., Taiwan

Newsfrom Japan

China on Thursday expressed strong opposition to a new trade initiative launched by the United States and Taiwan, arguing that the move violates the one-China policy that Washington has agreed to uphold. "China always firmly opposes any form of official exchanges between countries with diplomatic ties (with the mainland) and Taiwan, including negotiating and signing agreements," Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters in Beijing. Zhao criticized the administration of President Joe Biden, saying, "Insisting on playing the Taiwan card will only bring China-U.S. relations into a dan...