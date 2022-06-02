Worker at Japanese fast-food chain Sukiya dies while working alone

A female worker of Japan's leading fast-food chain Sukiya Co. collapsed earlier this year while working alone at one of its outlets and she was confirmed dead later after suffering a heart attack, a company official said Thursday. The woman in her 50s was working an early morning shift in January at a Nagoya outlet and her situation was not found until her colleague arrived at around 9 a.m., the official said, adding she was taken to hospital but later pronounced dead. The chain, known for its "gyudon" beef bowls, said a single-staff system had been in place for the early morning shift between...
Kyodo News

Kyodo News Society