Soccer: Japan cruise to 4-1 friendly win over Paraguay

Newsfrom Japan

Genki Haraguchi had two assists, and Kaoru Mitoma bagged his third international goal in as many games as Japan tuned up for the 2022 World Cup with a 4-1 friendly win over Paraguay on Thursday. Takuma Asano, Daichi Kamada and Ao Tanaka also found the net for Hajime Moriyasu's side, who moved crisply in attack and controlled the contest at Sapporo Dome. "Paraguay didn't qualify for the World Cup, but we treated this game just the same as if they had," said Moriyasu, who made six substitutions as he experimented with his lineup. "It doesn't matter whether our opponents are going to the World Cu...