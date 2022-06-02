Baseball: Sugano pitches Giants past nemesis Hawks

Newsfrom Japan

Yomiuri Giants ace Tomoyuki Sugano threw eight innings and rookie Taisei Ota finished up a 3-0 interleague win over the Pacific League-leading SoftBank Hawks on Thursday. Sugano (6-4) allowed five hits and three walks at Tokyo Dome, but faced only one real threat, when he preserved a 1-0 run lead by retiring slugger Yuki Yanagita with two on in the third inning. The Giants, who started the day second in the Central League and three games out of first place, have been consistently upstaged by the Hawks in recent years. SoftBank beat them in the 2019 and 2020 Japan Series, both times in four str...