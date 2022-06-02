Malaysia's chicken export ban hits chicken rice in Singapore

Newsfrom Japan

Malaysia's ban on exporting chickens, which took effect Wednesday amid a supply shortage, has hit its neighbor Singapore, which boasts chicken rice as a national dish and depends heavily on food imports. As the war in Ukraine has pushed up the price of oil and chicken feed, Malaysia is struggling in securing enough domestic supplies, leading to suspending its monthly export of up to 3.6 million chickens to other countries. The ban already caused a spike in prices and fears of a shortage in Singapore. The Singapore Food Agency said Singapore depends on Malaysia for about 30 percent of its chick...