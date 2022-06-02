Amazon to close its Kindle digital bookstore in China in June 2023

Newsfrom Japan

Amazon.com Inc. said the U.S. tech giant will close its Kindle eBook store in China in June 2023, as economic and security tensions between the world's two major economies have been escalating. Chinese authorities have been stepping up internet regulations at home in recent years, but Reuters reported that the closure is not attributed to pressure from or censorship by the Communist-led government under President Xi Jinping. Amazon withdrew from internet retailing services in 2019 in China, where IT giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and other Chinese tech companies have accounted for an overwhe...