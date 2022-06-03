Tokyo stocks open higher as high-tech issues advance

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Friday as high-tech shares tracked an overnight surge in their U.S. counterparts. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 250.26 points, or 0.91 percent, from Thursday to 27,664.14. The broader Topix index was up 7.09 points, or 0.37 percent, at 1,933.48. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by precision instrument, mining and electric appliance issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 129.93-94 yen compared with 129.85-95 yen in New York and 129.88-90 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Thursday. The euro was quoted at $1.0749-0753 and ...