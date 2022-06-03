Tokyo stocks up in morning as Fed fear eases, Fast Retailing gains

Tokyo stocks rose Friday morning on receding fears over the U.S. central bank's aggressive monetary stance and a solid gain in high-priced Nikkei component Fast Retailing. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 299.35 points, or 1.09 percent, from Thursday to 27,713.23. The broader Topix index was up 5.28 points, or 0.27 percent, at 1,931.67. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by mining, precision instrument and nonferrous metal issues.
Kyodo News

Kyodo News