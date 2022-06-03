Tokyo stocks up in morning as Fed fear eases, Fast Retailing gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Friday morning on receding fears over the U.S. central bank's aggressive monetary stance and a solid gain in high-priced Nikkei component Fast Retailing. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 299.35 points, or 1.09 percent, from Thursday to 27,713.23. The broader Topix index was up 5.28 points, or 0.27 percent, at 1,931.67. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by mining, precision instrument and nonferrous metal issues.