Main events scheduled for June 6-12

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for June 6-12: June 6 (Mon) -- Yokohama District Court to hand down ruling over high-profile 2017 fatal road rage case that was sent back to it by higher court due to illegal procedural issue. -- Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda to deliver speech in Tokyo. June 7 (Tue) -- Household spending data for April to be released by Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications. -- Preliminary composite economic indicator indices for April to be released by Cabinet Office. -- Short Shorts Film Festival and Asia to run until June 20 in Tokyo. June 8 (Wed) -- 1st rev...