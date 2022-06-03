Nikkei ends at 2-month high as Fed fears ease, Fast Retailing climbs

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei index ended Friday at its highest level in nearly two months as concerns eased over the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary tightening, as well as due to a surge in heavyweight Fast Retailing. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 347.69 points, or 1.27 percent, from Thursday at 27,761.57, its highest level since April 5. The broader Topix index finished 6.75 points, or 0.35 percent, higher at 1,933.14. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by mining, precision instrument and nonferrous metal issues.