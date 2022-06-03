Japan PM eyes Aug. visit to Tunisia for African development meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to visit Tunisia for an international conference on African development in August if the meeting is held in person, Japan's top government spokesman said Friday. Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno met with visiting Tunisian Foreign Minister Othman Jerandi earlier in the day and received a letter from Tunisian President Kais Saied inviting Kishida to visit the North African nation. "If the situation permits, the prime minister is planning to visit Tunisia and attend TICAD 8. We hope that it will produce meaningful results," Matsuno told a press briefing,...