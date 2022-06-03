Baseball: Giants stomp out-of-form Sasaki

Newsfrom Japan

Kazuma Okamoto hit the first home run of the year off Roki Sasaki as the Central League's Yomiuri Giants handed the gifted 20-year-old his first loss in a 10-3 interleague win over the Pacific League's Lotte Marines on Friday. Sasaki (5-1), the youngest pitcher in Japanese pro baseball to throw a perfect game, had little going for him but speed. He struggled to locate or get much movement on any of his pitches, and the Giants hit him hard. Giants starting pitcher Shosei Togo (6-3) worked seven scoreless innings but faced his toughest test when he retired Sasaki to end the second inning with th...