U.S. economy adds 390,000 jobs in May, jobless rate steady at 3.6%

The U.S. economy created 390,000 nonfarm jobs in May, while the unemployment rate remained unchanged from the previous month at 3.6 percent, the Labor Department said Friday. Growth in nonfarm payrolls exceeded the market consensus of an increase of 325,000. The unemployment rate has stayed at 3.6 percent for three consecutive months, the lowest level since the coronavirus pandemic accelerated in March 2020. The department revised upward the nonfarm payrolls growth reported for April from 428,000 to 436,000 and revised downward that in March from 428,000 to 398,000. In May, private industry ge...