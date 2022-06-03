Japan amends document to show economic cooperation with Russia halted

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government said Friday it has deleted sentences on promoting economic cooperation with Russia in one of Tokyo's key documents in yet another show of staunch opposition to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. In updating its document on Japan's strategy to expand infrastructure exports, the government completely removed sentences regarding an eight-point plan for economic cooperation with Russia, which was proposed in May 2016 by then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe when he held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. With the plan, Japan had intended to break the deadlock over a long-stan...