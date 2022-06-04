Japan drugmaker tests medicine vending machine in train station

Newsfrom Japan

A Japanese pharmaceutical company has started a trial sale of cold medicine, painkillers and other drugs via a vending machine it installed at JR Shinjuku Station in Tokyo, a project that would better serve commuters who suddenly come down with illness. The vending machine by Taisho Pharmaceutical Co. at one of the busiest train stations in Japan became operable Tuesday and will be available to use until Aug. 31. The pharmaceutical company said it will analyze the issues that come up during the trial run in the hope of installing them in the future in regions that do not have many drugstores. ...