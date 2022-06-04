Baseball: Kikuchi takes 2nd loss as Blue Jays fall 9-3 to Twins

Newsfrom Japan

Toronto Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi struck out six batters but surrendered three home runs and was charged with a 9-3 loss Friday to the Minnesota Twins. Making his 10th start for Toronto, Kikuchi gave up two jacks to Kyle Garlick, who put the Twins on the board with a two-run shot in the first before launching a solo in the third at Rogers Centre. The 30-year-old southpaw also allowed a solo in the second to Jose Miranda, who finished with two homers after going long off reliever Trevor Richards in the sixth. Kikuchi (2-2) exited with two out in the fifth, having allowed four runs on seve...