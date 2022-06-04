Baseball: Murakami blasts CL-leading Swallows past Lions

Newsfrom Japan

Munetaka Murakami scored two runs and brought the Central League-leading Yakult Swallows from behind with a two-run home run in a 3-2 interleague win over the Seibu Lions on Saturday. Before a crowd of 29,538 at historic Jingu Stadium, Murakami capped Yakult's comeback with his 16th home run, off reliever Keisuke Honda (1-1), as the Swallows overcame a two-run deficit. With Yakult trailing 2-0 in the fifth, Murakami hit a leadoff single, his team's first, and flashed some solid base-running skills before scoring on Yuhei Nakamura's single. "On those days when I don't hit, some teammates always...