Baseball: Murakami blasts CL-leading Swallows past Lions

Sports

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Munetaka Murakami scored two runs and brought the Central League-leading Yakult Swallows from behind with a two-run home run in a 3-2 interleague win over the Seibu Lions on Saturday. Before a crowd of 29,538 at historic Jingu Stadium, Murakami capped Yakult's comeback with his 16th home run, off reliever Keisuke Honda (1-1), as the Swallows overcame a two-run deficit. With Yakult trailing 2-0 in the fifth, Murakami hit a leadoff single, his team's first, and flashed some solid base-running skills before scoring on Yuhei Nakamura's single. "On those days when I don't hit, some teammates always...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News