Tennis: Kunieda lifts 8th French Open wheelchair singles title

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Shingo Kunieda won his eighth French Open men's wheelchair singles final, and his first in four years, on Saturday. The 38-year-old second seed defeated third-seeded Gustavo Fernandez of Argentina, his men's doubles partner, 6-2, 5-7, 7-5 to add to his long list of career accomplishments including three Paralympic gold medals. After winning the Tokyo Paralympic singles title, Kunieda said he was burning out and considered "quitting every day" but became reinvigorated after his championship in January's Australian Open. Later, the women's doubles final will see Japan's Yui Kamiji and So...